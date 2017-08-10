Aiken man wanted in connection with Hampton Avenue burglary

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken Department of Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted in connection with a residential robbery.

On Monday, July 24th, Public Safety Officers responded to a home on the 500 block of Hampton Avenue in reference to a burglary.

The resident reported that his freezer had been broken into and that several hundred dollars worth of food was taken.

The man pictured was seen at the residence and may have information related to the incident.

If you have any information, please contact Crimestoppers at 888-274-6372.

Callers may remain anonymous.