Augusta Vintage Toy Buying Show running this weekend

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – CSRA comic book and toy enthusiasts have plenty to do this weekend as the Augusta Vintage Toy Buying Show is in town, and with it are some rare sights.

A featured exhibit at the expo this year will be the rare Batman #1, valued at over $100,000!

The event runs from August 10th through the 12th from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m at the Courtyard Marriott, located at 1045 Stevens Creek Road in Augusta.

Admission and parking to the show are free.

For those interested but unsure of what to expect, think Antiques Roadshow but focusing on childhood collectibles of the past.

America’s Toy Scout, Joel Magee, will offer on-the-spot cash payments for popular toys from the 20th century and earlier

For more information, visit www.americastoyscout.com