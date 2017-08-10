Belk Evans at Mullins Crossings holds open interviews for new store

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – The new Belk Evans at Mullins Crossings will hold open interviews for various positions starting Wednesday, Aug. 9 through Saturday, Aug.12.
The department is will host a hiring fair for their new store opening on October 11, 2017.
Below we have listed what positions will be open for interviews and where the interviews will be held.
Wed. Aug. 9
Georgia Department of Labor
Address: 601 Greene St, Augusta, GA 30901
Phone: (706) 721-3131
Time: 10 am – 3 pm
Thurs. Aug.10
Hyatt on Mason McKnight Jr. Parkway
Address: 160 Mason McKnight Jr Pkwy, Augusta, GA 30907
Phone: (706) 396-4040
Time: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Fri. Aug. 11
Georgia Department of Labor
Address: 601 Greene St, Augusta, GA 30901
Phone: (706) 721-3131
Time: 10 am – 3 pm
Sat. Aug. 12
Hyatt on Mason McKnight Jr. Parkway
Address: 160 Mason McKnight Jr Pkwy, Augusta, GA 30907
Phone 😦 706) 396-4040
Time: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Opening interviews will be held for the following positions and more:
- Sales
- Visual
- Lead Scheduler
- Loss Prevention
- Merchandisers
- Processors