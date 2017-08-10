Belk Evans at Mullins Crossings holds open interviews for new store

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) –  The new Belk Evans at Mullins Crossings will hold open interviews for various positions starting Wednesday, Aug. 9 through Saturday, Aug.12.

The department is will host a hiring fair for their new store opening on October 11, 2017.

Below we have listed what positions will be open for interviews and where the interviews will be held.

Wed. Aug. 9

Georgia Department of Labor

Address: 601 Greene St, Augusta, GA 30901

Phone: (706) 721-3131

Time: 10 am – 3 pm

Thurs. Aug.10  

Hyatt on Mason McKnight Jr. Parkway

Address: 160 Mason McKnight Jr Pkwy, Augusta, GA 30907

Phone: (706) 396-4040

Time: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Fri. Aug. 11

Georgia Department of Labor

Address: 601 Greene St, Augusta, GA 30901

Phone: (706) 721-3131

Time: 10 am – 3 pm

Sat. Aug. 12

Hyatt on Mason McKnight Jr. Parkway

Address: 160 Mason McKnight Jr Pkwy, Augusta, GA 30907

Phone 😦 706) 396-4040

Time: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Opening interviews will be held for the following positions and more:

  • Sales
  • Visual
  • Lead Scheduler
  • Loss Prevention
  • Merchandisers
  • Processors

 

