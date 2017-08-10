City takes step to crackdown on illegal signs

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) A plan to combat illegal advertising signs in the right of way is moving forward.

A commission committee approving a plan to treat the signs as litter and having those who put up them on city property be cited.

With new penalties calling for increasing fines for repeat violators.

“Once we contract the business owner they’ll receive a warning first if they do it another time then the tired fee schedule will come into affect then and if they don’t respond in a certain amount of time in paying that fee then their license will likely be suspended or revoked,says Terrence Wynder, Code Enforcement Manager.

Wynder says candidate signs will not fall under the proposed policy.

The full commission is scheduled to vote on final approval next week.