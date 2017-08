NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – The company behind a failed North Augusta water park has asked a federal judge to dismiss a bankruptcy case.

Cedar Rock Holdings tried to develop Scuttle’s Island, but the project fell apart last year.

The investors behind the project filed a bankruptcy complaint against Cedar Rock in October.

They claim the company owes them $554,000.

All parties agreed to settle the case outside of court, but now, Cedar Rock is asking the judge to throw the case out.