AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) Coyotes are no longer a problem at two Augusta facilities.

A couple of weeks ago we showed you that coyotes were roaming at will at the Augusta city golf course and getting onto the runways at the adjacent Daniel Field airport creating hazards.

Hunters were brought in taking six coyotes down.

Daniel Field officials say the eradication efforts are now over and no new coyotes have been seen.