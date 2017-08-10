Hurricane Franklin makes landfall on coast of Mexico

By Published:
Photo courtesy of AP and ABC News (Tape protects the windows of a restaurant as residents prepare for the arrival of Hurricane Franklin, in the port city of Veracruz, Mexico, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017. As a tropical storm, Franklin made a relatively mild run across the Yucatan Peninsula on Monday night and Tuesday, but on Wednesday it strengthened to a hurricane over the Gulf of Mexico as it prepared to pound a mountainous region prone to flash floods and mudslides with heavy rains. (AP Photo/Felix Marquez) )

(MIAMI (AP)/(ABC NEWS) — Hurricane Franklin has made landfall on the coast of Mexico.

The National Hurricane Center says the storm reached the coastline about 80 miles (128.74 kilometers) southeast of Tuxpan, Mexico, early Thursday with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph (136.79 kph).

Franklin strengthened into the first hurricane of the Atlantic season on Wednesday.

Authorities in Veracruz ordered classes cancelled at public schools Thursday as a precautionary measure.

As a tropical storm, Franklin made a relatively mild run across the Yucatan Peninsula earlier in the week. Mexico Civil Defense director Ricardo de la Cruz said Tuesday that the storm’s impact on Yucatan was not as bad as initially feared, with some trees down and power out in some areas

 

