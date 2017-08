MARTINEZ, Ga. (WJBF) – One person is dead following a truck’s collision with a home in Martinez.

The accident occurred around on the 600 block of Clinton Way West.

Authorities were called out at 10:28 a.m.

Authorities on scene say that the driver, a 52-year-old man, is confirmed dead. Investigators believe the accident was caused by a medical emergency.

No one in the home was injured.

Stay with NewsChannel 6 for the latest.