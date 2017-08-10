Parking addressed in Municipal Building renovation plan

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) If you see an empty parking spot at the Municipal Building you better grab it quick before someone slips in ahead of you.

“Parking is an issue currently however we have a plan that was recently approved by the committee that will go forth and it’s going to open up additional parking spaces in the additional lot,” says Takiyah Douse, the Director of Central Services.

Some of those spaces will come from the Engineering Department.

Where Starting Monday it will begin moving it new home on Walker Street.

“Not only will they leave but also those county vehicles will leave that were assigned those personnel,” said Douse.

3-1-1 will be moving to Central Services Department on Peach Orchard Road taking more workers away from the municipal building.,

The Compliance Department then will move off the seventh floor to the 3-1-1 space.

The plan was to create new commission offices at the Compliance Department, but that’s not happening.

“As commissioners we have too offices in the clerk of commission that can be used three cubicles that could be used we don’t need it,” said Commissioner Sean Frantom.

But the city needs to expand its wellness center, located next to the old Law Enforcement Center.

Superior Court judges have asked the city to re-open the old L-E-C.

But the city’s recommendation plan says the wellness center must be moved because of the plan to demolish the old jail.

“If we don’t use SPLOST 7 proceeded to demolish that building I think it’s to the tune of one and a half million dollars we don’t have any alternative use for it because that’s what we told the voters we would do and that’s what the voters voted on,” says City Administrator Janice Allen Jackson.

So what happens after Compliance moves out and the commissioners don’t move in well right now there is no plan for that office space once it’s vacated.

If the full commission approves the work will be paid by left over sales tax funds for the renovations of the Municipal Building.