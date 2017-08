RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has announced the fifth annual Burgers & Shakes event.

The event kicks off on Saturday, August 19th at Brookfield Park located at 2740 Mayo Road. It all runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sheriff Richard Roundtree and his staff will be on hand to answer questions from the community as well as hand out free burgers and shakes to all in attendance.