THOMSON, G.A. (WJBF) – According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation there was a shooting in an area near Knox Street and Anderson Avenue.

The call came in around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, and we have no reports of injuries, deaths, or of the suspects at this time.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Thomson Police Department are currently out working the scene.

A WJBF NewsChannel 6 reporter is currently on the scene finding out more as the story develops.