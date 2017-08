SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – We are just 10 days away from the historic solar eclipse, and Charleston County, S.C. is expecting an estimated one million people to visit the area.

At a press conference, city officials stressed the importance of wearing those ISO certified eclipse glasses.

They also asked people not to call 911 to report a cell phone outage.

Emergency officials said texting 911 may be more effective during emergencies, while the cell grids are loaded with people.