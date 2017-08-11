Above Grade Level In-Home Tutoring is a paid advertiser of The Dish

Above Grade Level has some tips for all of your preparing to head back to school. Learn what they are in this segment of The Dish.

More about Above Grade Level:

(706) 305-3811

http://www.abovegradelevelgrovetown.com/

http://www.facebook.com/abovegradelevelgrovetown

Dr. Tronya Mims and the tutors at Above Grade Level help students who are having challenges with their schoolwork. Above Grade Level uses a Mastery Education method when tutoring students. The company has over 30 years of experience providing professional in home tutoring services.

Not only do Above Grade Level help struggling students succeed, the company helps gifted and average students, as well. The tutoring program is the best because it provides one-to-one tutoring in the comfort of the child’s home. Above Grade Level guarantees that the child’s grade will improve by at least one full grade level or ten percentage points. Students improve because of the excellent evaluation system, which pinpoints the students’ strengths and skill gaps. Then Above Grade Level creates an individualized lesson plan for each child.

As an educator, with more than 18 years of experience, Dr. Tronya Mims understands the importance of finding the students’ strengths and skill gaps and building on both in order to increase a child’s self confidence and achievement in school. Dr. Mims has earned a degree in Early Childhood Education and a doctorate in Educational Leadership. She was one of the top five finalists for Teacher of the Year for Richmond County in 2012. She is married and has one child, Camille.

Dr. Tronya Mims believes Above Grade Level has the best tutoring program for any type of student. Dr. Mims and the tutors at Above Grade Level believe every student is unique and their tutoring should be too!

