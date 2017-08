AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken County Parks, Recreation, and Tourism will be hosting a ‘School Supply Giveaway’ on Saturday, Aug. 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The giveaway is free and children will also be able to swim at the event.

The giveaway will be held at the Aiken County Recreation Center, located at 917 Jefferson Davis Highway in Graniteville, SC.