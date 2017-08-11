Aiken County Democratic Party shares petition calling out State Rep. Joe Wilson for not meeting with constituents

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Some residents of South Carolina’s 2nd congressional district are calling out their state representative for not hosting enough town halls.

The Aiken County Democratic party shared a petition claiming Representative Joe Wilson has only hosted one public forum since November.

Click here to see the petition.

Earlier this week, WJBF NewsChannel 6 caught up with the lawmaker who addressed the concerns.

“I am available. I have been in the state senate and congress and have had town halls virtually every quarter, it can be by telephone or in person,” Wilson said.

Wilson says he has plans to visit schools and businesses in the district he represents this month.

Count on WJBF NewsChannel 6 to bring you the latest on this developing story.