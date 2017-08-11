Allendale County schools starting year with new leadership, more resources

Related Coverage Allendale school board and state education department reach agreement

ALLENDALE COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Allendale County schools will begin the school year with new leadership, while remaining under state control, but it’s a fresh start for the district.

This year’s teacher convocation was nothing short of fancy and uplifting, setting the tone for a positive school year.

“Our goal is to ensure that our teachers are ready and prepared to work with students and move the academic needle here in Allendale School district,” said state Transformation Coach Margaret Gilmore.

After a rocky few months, school administrators say it’s time to rise above the circumstances.

Gilmore challenged teachers to abide by the “Allendale Six,” a set of goals to up the expectations in the classroom.

“We want to equip and prepare our teachers, to ensure that they prepare our students to be college and career ready,” said Gilmore.

In the past, some teachers felt there weren’t enough resources available to them.

Interim Superintendent Walter Tobin says the state decided to give teachers 5 extra paid workdays to receive professional development.

“To make sure that people understand the standards. Teachers understand the standards,” Tobin told WJBF NewsChannel 6.

“I’m glad that we are going to get professional development, because I feel like they are going to bring in information and resources that we are going to actually use.” Teacher of the year Lindsey Johnson said.

Teachers received 4 days of hands-on training in several things, including the use of technology in the classroom.

Johnson says all these positive changes are preparing teachers for the long road before of them, of transforming from a failing district into an excelling district.

“What’s exciting to me is we are able to show them that we can do this. What they think, what the state thinks, what the people, the community thinks,” Johnson said. “That’s not true. That we are able to take care of our babies and give them what they need.”

State Schools Superintendent Molly Spearman was unable to make the convocation because of a family emergency.

Allendale students head back to class on Thurs., Aug. 17, 2017.

