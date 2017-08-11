College Prep Ready shares info on how to pay for your child’s education

Learn ways to pay less for your child’s college education in this segment of The Dish.

Ashley Hill is a Scholarship Search Strategist who is passionate about teaching overwhelmed parents how to pay less for college so that they can help their teen to get into the best-fit college with ease.

Ms. Hill’s passion for assisting college-bound teens and families originates from her college prep process and college success with a supportive network of rich resources allowing her to graduate in 3 years and received a $10,000 college internship. Ms. Hill wants to assist college-bound students and their college success partners in building a team of strong supporters around them to open the door to opportunities to achieve college success and a successful life after college.

Ashley hosts an annual global event, College Success Conference, to provide future college students and their college success partners with key tools to start the school year with a competitive edge. Also, she host workshops and classes throughout the year for students, families, youth non-profit organizations, mentoring programs, and community organizations. She has a monthly column in Solo Parenting Magazine in addition to her weekly radio show, College Prep Radio. Additionally, Ms. Hill has spoken for various organizations including Spelman University, Princeton University, Cincinnati Bibleway Church, C.H.A.R.M., and P.O.W.E.R. Youth organization. Recently, for her work with C.H.A.R.M., Ashley received an award at the program’s annual gala. Additionally, Ashley consults with organizations to design effective college planning and college success programs. Ashley is the author of The Ultimate Guide for Finding and Winning More Money for College Now and The Ultimate Guide for F inding and Winning More Money for College Now: Nursing Edition.

Ashley earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Biology from Kent State University in 2008. She earned a Master of Public Health degree with a concentration in Public Policy from A.T. Still University in 2011.