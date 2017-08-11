JENNIE: August 8, 2015

TELEVISION PARK– We are taking a look back at some of the women who have been guests on our show this past year;

These women are making a big difference in the lives of others. One is a doctor– and she’s helping a lot of us transition through tough physical changes… the other is a woman in her 20’s who has felt the call to serve as a missionary in the Middle East.

Every day in the United States, 3,500 women enter menopause. It’s an experience that’s different for each one. Many women cruise through it with few problems, but it can wreak havoc for others.

Dr. Renee Page has a long history in obstetrics and gynecology and is Associate Dean of Curriculum the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University.

Joy Zimmerman is the interim youth leader at Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Augusta.

She majored in international affairs and studied Arabic, not knowing at the time that her yearning to travel and study the Middle East would later reveal itself as part of God’s plan for her life.

You see, Joy is following the call to be a missionary in Lebanon. You can learn more about being a missionary sponsor/partner by emailing joy4lebanon@gmail.com