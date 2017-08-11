JENNIE: August 8, 2015

Highlights from the Menopause show; Joy Zimmerman heading to Lebanon as a missionary

By Published: Updated:
Dr. Renee Page tackles serious and hilarious questions from viewers.

TELEVISION PARK– We are taking a look back at some of the women who have been guests on our show this past year;

These women are making a big difference in the lives of others. One is a doctor– and she’s helping a lot of us transition through tough physical changes… the other is a woman in her 20’s who has felt the call to serve as a missionary in the Middle East.

Every day in the United States, 3,500 women enter menopause. It’s an experience that’s different for each one. Many women cruise through it with few problems, but it can wreak havoc for others.

Dr. Renee Page tackles serious and hilarious questions from viewers.

Dr. Renee Page has a long history in obstetrics and gynecology and is Associate Dean of Curriculum the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University.

Joy Zimmerman is the interim youth leader at Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Augusta.

Joy Zimmerman is going to Beirut for 3 years as a YFC missionary.

 

She majored in international affairs and studied Arabic, not knowing at the time that her yearning to travel and study the Middle East would later reveal itself as part of God’s plan for her life.

You see, Joy is following the call to be a missionary in Lebanon.  You can learn more about being a missionary sponsor/partner by emailing joy4lebanon@gmail.com

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s