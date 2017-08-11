Southern Souls assists in rescue of 86 dogs

Dog Rescue Vidalia
Dog Rescue Vidalia x
Latest Galleries
-
Pack A Meal – Caring for Carolina
-
Pack A Meal – Caring for Carolina
-
Masters 2017 – Opening Sunday
-
Project Jackson Renderings
-
Gallery: Trump defends travel ban, questions judges
-
Gallery: Iranian baby with heart defect admitted to Oregon hospital
-
Gallery: Authorities: Suspect in 3 slayings dead after motel standoff
-
Gallery: 17 charged after violent protest rages in Paris suburb
-
Gallery: Jovenel Moise sworn in as Haiti’s new president
-
Gallery: The Latest: State of emergency in Louisiana after tornadoes
GEORGIA (WJBF) – A local dog rescue organization is asking for help from the public after a major rescue took place in South Georgia near Vidalia.
The animals were rescued from a hoarding situation there Friday morning.
Southern Souls rescue along with other agencies including Washington Wilkes DAWGS rescue, Basset Hound rescue of Georgia and Florida’s Releashed rescue saved the lives of 86 dogs.
Southern Souls here in Augusta took possession of over 30 of the smaller breed dogs.
Monetary donations can be made to Wester Vet at 706-597-9200 or via PayPal at donations@southernsoulsrescue.org
Supply donations of food, crates, and water bowls can be dropped off at Victorious Vapors at 248 Bobby Jones Expressway.
If you’re interested in being a foster, please contact Southern Souls directly at southernsouls@aol.com