Southern Souls assists in rescue of 86 dogs

Published:

Dog Rescue Vidalia

GEORGIA (WJBF) – A local dog rescue organization is asking for help from the public after a major rescue took place in South Georgia near Vidalia.

The animals were rescued from a hoarding situation there Friday morning.

Southern Souls rescue along with other agencies including Washington Wilkes DAWGS rescue, Basset Hound rescue of Georgia and Florida’s Releashed rescue saved the lives of 86 dogs.

Southern Souls here in Augusta took possession of over 30 of the smaller breed dogs.

Monetary donations can be made to Wester Vet at 706-597-9200 or via PayPal at donations@southernsoulsrescue.org

Supply donations of food, crates, and water bowls can be dropped off at Victorious Vapors at 248 Bobby Jones Expressway.

If you’re interested in being a foster, please contact Southern Souls directly at southernsouls@aol.com

