Utilities customer service center now in a new location

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) Augusta water customers have a new place downtown to pay their bills.

Work is finishing up on the new customer service center located in the new Engineering and Utilities Department offices on Walker Street,

It will be a state of the art center for customers who like to pay their water bills in person.

‘Automatic queuing system we’ve got a drive through here we never had downtown we expected to be a good experience for our customers,” says Utilities Department Director Tom Wiedmeier.

And customers use this service yes we have a lot of people who show up at both our customer service locations so this should be a big improvement for them,” said Wiedmeier.

:The new center replaces the one on Laney Walker Boulevard that will be closed permanently starting Monday.