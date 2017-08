CSRA (WJBF) – NewsChannel 6 and Daniel Field are partnering to give you a place to watch the solar eclipse.

Gates at the Highland Avenue entrace will open at the airport at 12-30 on August 21st

The first 700 to arrive will get free eclipse viewing glasses.

You can bring your own chairs, food, drinks. But no alcohol and no pets.

You can also get a commemorative T-shirt for $15