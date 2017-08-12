Burke County sheriff asking for help in 3 unsolved cases

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) — The Burke County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in three unsolved cases.

Sheriff Alfonzo Williams is asking for information to solve these cases and if arrests are made, the are $12,500 rewards available.

“I have to see these families at church, at Walmart and in the community, and I want them resolved,” Williams said.

The sheriff wants information in the murders of Daniel Triplett and Amy Ellison, and the disappearance of Simon Powell.

Triplett’s death happened three days after Christmas last year.

“Daniel was taken from the city out to the country on a back road. He was shot to death and left in the middle of the road,” Williams said.

The sheriff says investigators know who Triplett was with beforehand, but they don’t know who killed him.

The second unsolved case is Simon Powell. He disappeared June 1st, 2016.

Powell was sitting in his yard talking on his phone when the phone went dead.

“He was taken away from his home. His truck was found several miles from his home, burned. We don’t know if there was a struggle,” Williams said.

Powell is a well-known and respected man in the community, also the owner of a tree cutting business.

The third case the sheriff is asking for help in is the murder of Amy Ellison.

She was killed more than 5 years ago inside her home.

“In the middle of the night, early morning hours, there was a knock at the door and we believe Amy responded to that knock and she was shot,” Williams said.

Ellison was pregnant at the time. The sheriff believes her killer’s motive was because of the child.

“Her children were there. Her children found her. It’s very upsetting to me and to this community. We want to bring that person or those persons to justice,” Williams said.

If you have any information in these cases, please give the sheriff’s office a call.

Again, a $12,500 reward in each case.