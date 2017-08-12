FFN Season Preview Show

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — We kicked off the 2017 high school football season with our annual Football Friday Night preview show.
SEGMENT 1:
- Highlights from the Aiken County Scrimmage
- Thomson is seeking trip back to state
- South Aiken has renewed expectations for upcoming season
SEGMENT 2:
- Strength through faith: Tanner Haywood continues to inspire in face of profound hardship
SEGMENT 3:
- This season will mark the 50th anniversary of first integrated football game in Georgia between Laney and Aquinas
SEGMENT 4:
- 2017 Game Night Live schedule
- Border Bowl V
- Returning All-CSRA players