FFN Season Preview Show

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — We kicked off the 2017 high school football season with our annual Football Friday Night preview show.

SEGMENT 1:

  • Highlights from the Aiken County Scrimmage
  • Thomson is seeking trip back to state
  • South Aiken has renewed expectations for upcoming season

SEGMENT 2:

  • Strength through faith: Tanner Haywood continues to inspire in face of profound hardship

SEGMENT 3:

  • This season will mark the 50th anniversary of first integrated football game in Georgia between Laney and Aquinas

SEGMENT 4:

  • 2017 Game Night Live schedule
  • Border Bowl V
  • Returning All-CSRA players

 

 

