AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — A 21-year-old Aiken man is dead after a dirt bike crash.

It happened around 3:40 p.m. Sunday in a wooded area near Missy Lane in Aiken.

The coroner says Jaquan Adams was showing off his dirt bike to someone interested in buying it when the 21-year-old lost control of it and struck several trees.

Adams died in the crash. A toxicology report is pending.