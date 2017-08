AUGUSTA (WJBF) — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in finding a missing Augusta woman.

65-year-old Annie Taylor was last seen Sunday afternoon at a home on Gibson Drive in Augusta.

That’s in the Glenn Hills area.

Taylor has dementia. She was wearing a purple shirt and pink pants.

She’s 4’11” and 200 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes.

If you’ve seen her, please call the sheriff’s office.