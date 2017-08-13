Former Grovetown City Clerk arrested

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The former Grovetown City Clerk at the center of investigation and controversy surrounding a local organization and the city’s water department billing has been arrested.

A Columbia County Sheriff’s Office report states Vicky Capetillo is accused of Theft by Taking between September and December of 2015 and 2016. It goes on to say that she allegedly committed the offenses against the Grovetown Lions Club. Capetillo is believed to have unlawfully appropriated property belonging to someone else with the intention of depriving them of it. She is also believed to have misappropriated several thousands dollars from the organization’s Turkey Shoot fundraising events for multiple years. The report states she misappropriated $13,000 in 2015 and $7,000 in 2016.

Capetillo resigned from the City of Grovetown as its Clerk in August of 2016 less than three months after the FBI and U.S. Treasury raided Grovetown City Hall and she was placed on administrative leave. Her home was searched in January of this year.

Count on NewsChannel 6 to follow this story.