Locals unite to raise money for Arwen and Violet Bargeron, sisters critically injured in a wreck

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– A special event Sunday to raise money for two of the six kids involved in that bad wreck off of Belair Rd in Columbia County. The driver, Tara McConnell, is charged with drunk driving.One of the children in the car was her own.

That tragedy happened on June 2nd — a day that will forever change the lives of six Columbia County kids. But there are two sisters, Violet, 6 years old and Arwen, 11, whose lives will never be the same. Sunday’s event will help the family’s financial stress as they move forward in recovery.

“As expected, they’re dealing with it. The kids are recovering better than anticipated,” Chuck Selman, one of the event organizers, said.

Selman said that car wreck hit close to home for him and his friends. He explained he is good friends with Arwen and Violet Bargeron’s grandparents, Cliff and Debbie.

Shannon’s Bar and Grill opened their doors for the fundraiser.

“Baked items in there, plenty of food in there. We have split the pot to where they are $10 a piece for the tickets. Half goes to whoever’s name we draw at eight o’clock tonight. The other half goes to the family,” Selman explained.

He said most people who bought a ticket says to donate the other half back to the Bargerons’. All proceeds from the baked items, auction and raffle go straight to the sisters.

Lindsey Folley and her 6-year old daughter, Sumter, were volunteers at the event.

“She wanted to do something for the girls, and wanted to go to the hospital and take toys. I said ‘I don’t think it’s time for that. They’re not ready, but maybe we could do a fundraiser and do a lemonade stand.’ She satthere for a minute and she said, ‘Well, not everyone likes lemonade. Why don’t we have an art show,” Folley said.

“We’re selling art for two little girls who got in a bad car accident, and we’re making money for them,” Caroline Kennedy, 6 years old, said.

“It’s some flowers. Blue, orange and purple,” Sumter Folley said as she explained her paintings.

Lindsey Folley said as a parent, she thinks she tells her kids everything to make sure their safe.

“But you don’t think about them getting in the car, an innocent ride that they thought, you know, with their friends and thought they would be okay,” Folley explained.

“We hope you get better. We’re praying for you,” Caroline and Sumter said of Arwen and Violet.

If you didn’t get a chance to come out and support the sisters, Arwen and Violet still have a GoFund me page where you can donate to help their family with hospital expenses as they are out of work and with the sisters in Atlanta: https://www.gofundme.com/arwen-and-violet-s-journey.