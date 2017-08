AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – WJBF NewsChannel 6 and the Daniel Field Airport are teaming up to plan a Solar Eclipse experience for residents in the CSRA.

Come on out to one of the largest viewing events in Augusta and bring your own chairs, food, drinks, and but no alcohol.

Pets will not be allowed, but the first 700 to arrive will get free eclipse viewing glasses.

You can also get a commemorative t-shirt for $15.

Gates will open at the airport at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017.