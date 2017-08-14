Augusta still waiting on equipment misuse payment

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) Augusta is still waiting to be paid for having its employees and equipment working on private property.

Last week Commissioners voted to authorize a settlement with Lincoln County property owners for 54 hundred dollars.

This was for the cost a city mini excavator and city employees working at the site back in March.

City Administrator Janice Allen Jackson explains how the city reached that total.

“The owners were very receptive in terms of paying the costs associated with the work that was done up there basically in simple terms identified the number of days the people who worked the value of that equipment if you were to try and rent that equipment from a local company and came up with a total that they agreed to pay,” said Jackson.

We asked Jackson why the equipment the employees went to the property and she said according to the sheriff’s office report they were directed by former Landfill Director Mark Johnson.

Johnson resigned his position in June.