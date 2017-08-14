History expert says North Korea’s leader is mostly talk, President giving it right back

Kim Jong Un
In this image made from video released by North Korean broadcaster KRT on Tuesday, April 11, 2017, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un holds up the Supreme People's Assembly card in Pyongyang, North Korea. North Korea's parliament convened Kim Jong Un taking the center seat. The Supreme People's Assembly normally meets once or twice a year at the Mansudae Assembly Hall in central Pyongyang. (KRT via AP)

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – An Augusta University expert told NewsChannel 6 North Korea is all talk when it comes to nuclear threats.  This news comes after heated words were exchanged between Kim Jong-un and President Donald Trump.  The North Korean leader recently warned the U.S. to behave, or it will meet a tragic doom.

Dr. Andrew Goss teaches history at AU and said this is not the first time threats have come from North Korea.

But he said Donald Trump is the first president to dish it right back.

“North Korea is hemmed in by great powers that don’t allow him to maneuver and he would like more room to maneuver, more access to the world economy. I think he would like to be seen as a regional power,” said Goss, Chair of the Department of History, Anthropology and Philosophy.

Dr. Goss added that North Korea could launch a missile that reaches the west coast of the U.S. in Hawaii or Alaska, but he feels it’s highly unlikely that they will do so.

