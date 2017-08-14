Limited supply in CSRA for Solar Eclipse glasses

Grovetown, GA (WJBF) – One week away from the solar eclipse and it is tough to find the protective eye wear needed before the big day.

WJBF has been getting a lot of Facebook messages and email regarding where to look for the limited supply of ISO-compliant glasses, so we did a little digging.

NewsChannel 6’s Derrikia Young called some 30 stores around the CSRA and they all told her the same thing: “We’re sold out!”

After hours of searching and calling, we found some at KJ’s Market in Grovetown. Store manager, Jorge Evans says the calls have been coming in all day long.

“Every phone call or every other phone call has been about the glasses, ‘do we have some?’ or ‘when will we have some?’,” he said.

Shoppers say it’s a huge deal to grab these glasses because there won’t be another eclipse of this magnitude in most of our lifetimes.