Rare white moose caught on video

By Published:

VARMLAND, Sweden (WFLA/CNN) – Video of a rare white moose in Sweden is going viral.

The moose was seen taking a dip in a stream last week. The BBC said there are only about 100 white moose in the country.

According to the BBC, “The moose aren’t albino, but grow white fur from a genetic mutation.”

Albino animals are pure white with pink or red eyes.

Last week, we introduced you to “Pinky,” a pink dolphin that some think may be albino.

Pinky has been spotted in Louisiana for several years. Read more about Pinky here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s