Boil Water Advisory issued for some Aiken County Residents

By Published:
Boil Water Advisory graphic

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – A boil water advisory has been issued for some customers of the Valley Public Service Authority.

If you live between Highway 421 and Storm Branch Road, Old Cherokee Road, Willingham Drive, Westside Drive and Diamond Street, and had an interruption in your service today, please boil your water for at least a minute before using it.

Officials say there is no confirmed contamination of the system, though residents should still boil their water as a precaution.

If you should have any questions concerning this notice, you can contact the water system at (803) 593-2053.

