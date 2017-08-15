Columbia County Schools assure parents eclipse glasses are safe

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County School System is assuring its parents the glasses they have ordered—are safe.

In a Facebook Statement, the district says the eclipse glasses bought for students and staff were bought directly through American Paper Optics and are approved as safe.

Columbia County schools has opted to –extend- the school day on August 21st by 30-minutes, in order to use the eclipse as a time for instruction.

A pair of glasses have been purchased for each student in the system.