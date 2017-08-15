Commission rejects new s. Augusta landfill

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) Augusta commissioners, rejected a plan to build a new landfill in south Augusta.Developers wanted commissioners to approve a change in zoning code to allow a “construction and demolition landfill” on property off Dixon Airline Road.

Opponents say the location is too close to Augusta’s airport and would have competed against the city’s own landfill costing taxpayers money.

“You got the airport out there it’s going to cause problems you go to digging in the earth birds are going to come looking for whatever insect what every they can get not just food out there I just thing that’s something we should move on,” says Commissioner Marion Williams

Earlier this year commissioners voted to revise the city’s waste management that could have cleared the way for the landfill.