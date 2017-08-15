JENNIE: The Great American Solar Eclipse

TELEVISION PARK– The first total solar eclipse that will be seen across the continental US in four decades is happening next week!

The eclipse will make its way across the country from the Pacific Ocean, beginning in Salem, Oregon, crossing over Idaho, Wyoming, Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Nashville, Georgia and South Carolina… into the Atlantic. It will give us about 2 and a half minutes of darkness next Monday afternoon, August 21st.

WJBF’s Stefany Bornman is our reporter who has been learning all about the eclipse. She talks about many of the interesting facts she’s learned, and how interesting it will be to see how animals may respond to the mid-day darkness!

So we’ve all got our calendars marked for August 21st, and many of us have plans for where we’re going to watch the Great American Eclipse.

Here’s how to really understand it: the DuPont Planetarium at USC-Aiken is presenting additional screenings of “Dark Shadows” … Saturday, August 19, at 6, 7, 8, and 9pm and Sunday, August 20, at 8 and 9pm.

You’ll need to make reservations by calling 803-641-3654.

This program includes stunning images, Digistar segments, hands-on activities, and an inspiring video of a total solar eclipse. You’ll also learn when, where, and how to view the Great American Eclipse safely.

Dr. Gary Senn, director Ruth Patrick Science Center at USC-Aiken, tells us that Camp Gravatt will be a great viewing location.

USC Aiken’s Ruth Patrick Science Education Center is teaming up with the City of Aiken and Camp Gravatt to present Total Eclipse of the Pines, a day of fun and education, August 21 from10am – 5pm. Guests will see the moon totally eclipse the sun.

Events include eclipse informational sessions and activities for the entire family: swimming, ziplining, education, food, and pony rides. Some charges may apply.

Eclipse viewing glasses are available for sale at the Ruth Patrick Science Education Center for $2.

No surprise that some people out there are out to rip you off when it comes to the special eclipse glasses. The American Astronomical Society is urging buyers to be on the lookout for fake glasses that don’t comply with ISO standards.

These are what you want– NASA and the American Astronomical Society have a list of reputable retailers– including Lowe’s. You can buy them in stores for as little as $1.98. These eclipse glasses are designed to protect your eyes during this event, and are equivalent to wearing -13- pairs of sunglasses… blocking out 100% of harmful ultraviolet rays.

Local links:

http://rpsec.usca.edu/Events/Eclipse/SolarEclipse2017.html

USC-Aiken’s planetarium page:

http://rpsec.usca.edu/planetarium/

Total Eclipse USC:

http://www.sc.edu/eclipse/

Total Eclipse Columbia SC page:

http://totaleclipsecolumbiasc.com/

City of Aiken’s page:

http://www.visitaikensc.com/great_american_solar_eclipse

Fantastic map:

http://totaleclipsecolumbiasc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/solar-eclipse-map-2017.jpg.png