Relax! Tuesday is National Relaxation Day

(WSPA) – Need an excuse to slow down and relax? Today is National Relaxation Day.

Experts say stress has been linked to many health problems from headaches to heart issues. Chronic stress may lead to disease.

According to WebMD, at least 75% of all visits to the doctor are for stress-related complaints.

The American Psychological Association offers the following advice to lower stress:

You’ve heard it before…If you’re angry count to 10. Exercise helps ease the tension and produce feel-good endorphins.

Come up with a plan to tackle stressors and cut non-essential tasks from your to-do list.

Make sure to get 7 to 8 hours of sleep by going to bed at the same time each night, reduce caffeine, and keep TVs, laptops and smart hones out of the bedroom.

If you’re overwhelmed, seek help from a professional.