AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – A strike is underway at the Savannah River Site.

The union for employee’s with Centerra, the security contractor at SRS, launched the strike this morning over a contract dispute.

Striking workers are gathering near the badge office on Road One at the plant.

According to an SRS spokesman, security is being maintained by Centerra employees who are not striking.

No word on how long the strike will last.

