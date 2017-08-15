Veteran to launch suicide prevention app

Dorchester County, S.C. (WCBD) – A veteran in Dorchester County is part of a team that is launching an app called Objective Zero that is designed to prevent veteran suicide.

Justin Miller served in the U.S. Army for 11 years and was deployed twice to Iraq. When he returned he contemplated suicide but after having a conversation with his friend and U.S. Army Major Chris Mercado he felt some relief. He realized that having someone there to listen to him made a difference.

The app, that both Miller and Mercado helped to create, is based on the idea that the act of listening and support can help veterans overcome the psychological trauma from war.

The app can connect veterans and active service members with “ambassadors,” people who have gone through training on the Objective Zero website. Anyone can become an ambassador.

When requested the app will alert ambassadors that a user is requesting help. The user can connect via phone call, text or video chat. Users can select a radius to request help either locally or across the country.

The app is expected to go through testing in September and should be available on the Apple and Google Play app stores later in the fall.