Victim named in Avalon Lane shooting death

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – We now know the name of the person shot and killed in Beech Island earlier this month.

26-year-old Andrew A. Jones of Columbia, SC, died from multiple gunshots on August 3rd.

Jones’s body was found on the 200 block of Avalon Lane on August 4th.

The 911 caller told investigators that he saw a dead person laying on top of a brush pile on the side of the road, while out riding his bike.

Three arrests have been made in connection with Jones’s death.

Dylan Seth Rayborn was arrested Saturday night after a high speed chase. He is charged with Accessory After the Fact to Murder. Christopher Buckland was also arrested in that chase.

38-year-old Christopher Blitchington was arrested Monday.

He’s charged with Accessory After the Fact to Murder and Trafficking in Meth or Cocaine Base Drugs.