Woman wanted for package theft in Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman wanted for stealing a package off a doorstep.

On Monday, UPS delivered a package to a home on Bunchgrass Street.

Shortly after, a dark blue Ford Ranger pulled up to the home.

An unknown woman, wearing a bright yellow shirt and blue jean shorts, then got out of the passenger side of the truck, ran up to the home and took the package.

If you have any information on this woman, please contact the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.