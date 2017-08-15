Woman wanted for package theft in Columbia County

By Published: Updated:

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman wanted for stealing a package off a doorstep.

On Monday, UPS delivered a package to a home on Bunchgrass Street.

Shortly after, a dark blue Ford Ranger pulled up to the home.

An unknown woman, wearing a bright yellow shirt and blue jean shorts, then got out of the passenger side of the truck, ran up to the home and took the package.

If you have any information on this woman, please contact the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s