A national television show looking to shed light on missing Augusta teen

CSRA (WJBF) – Crime Watch Daily with Chris Hansen is in town to film an episode on LaTania Janell Carwell.

The 16-year-old went missing in April, and her parents are both in jail in connection with her disappearance.

Local radio host pastor Angela Harden told WJBF NewsChannel 6 that she and Richmond County Sheriff, Richard Roundtree are among the few local people being interviewed for the episode.

There is no word on when the episode will air, but national television show will be in the CSRA conducting interviews.

