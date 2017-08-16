‘Aiken Scholars Program’ to gives high school students opportunity to take all classes at USC Aiken

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – By 2022, Aiken County high school seniors could graduate with an Associate’s degree at no cost to them.

A new program, set to kick-off next year, will have students taking a full load of college courses by their Junior year of high school.

High school students will soon be able to take all their classes at the University of South Carolina Aiken campus.

Aiken County school leaders in collaboration with the U.S.C.A. are starting the Aiken Scholars Program.

“So the two of us together, we are working to provide an opportunity for the best and brightest students in Aiken County.” District Superintendent Dr. Sean Alford told WJBF NewsChannel 6.

Aiken County Board of Education Chair Levi Green say the home of the Pacers will essentially include a high school, with an Aiken County principal to oversee the students.

“Scholars Academy will have 50 students on the U.S.C. Aiken campus,” said Green. “It will be a school owned by the Aiken County District.”

So by fall of next year, current 8th graders can apply to start their Freshman year of high school alongside college Freshmen.

“Applications will be taken from any resident. You don’t have to be a school district participant at this time,” Alford said.

Green says by 11th grade, students will be taking a full load of courses with college professors, at no cost to them and minimal cost to the school district.

“I think they will end up with, when they graduate, it’ll be like 48 to 60 credits towards their degree,” Green told WJBF NewsChannel 6.

“So they could essentially graduate with an Associate’s degree?” Asked WJBF NewsChannel 6’s Stefany Bornman.

“Definitely. So, yes.” Green said.

