AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Georgia’s Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner says their investigation reveals the incident at Xytex was caused by over-pressurization of a bulk storage tank.

The gas supplier, Airgas USA will be fined $302,500.

Sergeant Greg Meagher was killed in that incident when he tried to save an employee, Anita Wylds.

Wylds has since been released from the hospital.

Read the full release HERE.