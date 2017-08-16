Augusta Fire Department ranking could help economic development

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) Augusta Fire department has reached the top.

For the first time in its 130 year history the Augusta fire Department has achieved a Class one rating, only the 18th department in Georgia to do so.

The new rating means home owners could see a break on their fire insurance but should provide a much larger break to business and industry

For the larger industry the larger businesses as industry and businesses are looking to come the insurance rate won’t be a thing to stop them from coming to Augusta they can get the best insurance that’s possible,” said Fire Chief Chris James.

Chief James says he doesn’t plan to rest on this rating he plans to tell his staff they are a one rating now and they will have to perform to that level.