Escaped SC inmate captured after chase, roll-over crash

GREENWOOD, SC (WSPA) – Authorities say an inmate was captured one day after escaping the Greenwood County jail.

Lt. John Long with the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office said Nathaniel Tyler Wideman, 22, was apprehended in Laurens County on Wednesday morning.

Laurens County deputies spotted him driving a car and tried to pull it over.

Long said Wideman fled before crashing near the intersection of Mount Carmel and Friendship Church Road.

Deputies say the car flipped 4 or 5 times. Wideman and a passenger were taken to a hospital.

After he’s released from the hospital, Wideman will be returned to the Greenwood County Detention Center.

Authorities say Wideman escaped the jail around 1 p.m. Tuesday.

THE ESCAPE

Greenwood County Sheriff Dennis Kelly says six inmates were in a recreation area when Wideman escaped. A county employee across the street notified authorities after seeing Wideman jump from the roof of the detention center.

“He climbed the wall and fence, got onto the roof and got out,” Sheriff Kelly said.

The sheriff’s office says Wideman was most recently charged this past Friday for possession of a stolen firearm, third-degree assault and battery, and aggravated breach of peace.

Wideman has a criminal history dating back to 2012. State law enforcement says he’s faced charges such as burglary, criminal domestic violence, and unlawfully carrying a weapon.

Greenwood police say Wideman was involved in a shooting on Milwee Avenue earlier this month.