Laney seeks to ‘change the culture’ entering rematch with Thomson

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF Sports) — Last season was a true tale of two halves for Laney football. After losing their first five games, the Wildcats rattled off five consecutive wins and made the playoffs.

But Laney wants to set a better tone this season — especially in its opener. The Wildcats lost 45-0 in week one last year, so Friday poses a difficult challenge against the state runner-up Bulldogs.

“We think about it all the time,” senior lineman Erin Simpson said. “We’ve got posters in the locker room [that say] change the culture. We gotta work hard. That’s our motto.”

Mario Sumpter returns for a senior season at quarterback and sees the difficult matchup as a positive.

“Well, it’s just a challenge,” he said. “It makes the season easier cause it’s probably going to be the hardest team we face this season.”

Laney hosts Thomson at 7:30 p.m. this Friday. Check out Football Friday Night at 11:35 p.m. on WJBF for highlights of Laney-Thomson and other areas games.