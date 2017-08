SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – A South Carolina man was fired from his job after his picture appeared online at the Alt-Right rally in Charlottesville.

The “New York Times” published this image of murder suspect James Fields Jr. and right next to him is Nigel Krofta.

He’s a self- identified white nationalist who lives in Ridgeville.

Krofta was fired by “Limehouse & Sons Inc.”