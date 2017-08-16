Solar Eclipse traffic on the rise

North Augusta, South Carolina (WJBF) – With the Solar Eclipse just days away, law enforcement will be prepared for the additions one to three million extra people expected to arrive.

People are already beginning to arrive to view the Solar Eclipse as it will reach totality in the CSRA.

“It’s my first time watching it so i don’t know how it’s gonna be,” said Charlie and Meyer, Lives in South Carolina.

But with so many people coming into the area the biggest concern is traffic.

“Especially trying to get through the exits so I feel like it’s definitely gonna pick up,” Cesandra Slaughter, From Sugarland, Texas.

“It’s gonna be a very busy Monday like I said we’re expecting starting this Friday for a lot of extra people to be coming into our state all all hotels and everything are booked up,” said Trooper Judd Jones, South Carolina Hwy Patrol.

“We left this morning, but I know on Monday it’s going to be crazy so we’re coming Sunday,” said Kayleen Mims, Lives in Warner Robins, GA

Trooper Jones of South Carolina Hwy Patrol says the agency has been planning traffic routes for weeks. Troopers will be monitoring interstates like I-20 and US-HWY 78.

“So we’re preparing from not just Monday but the whole entire weekend for the influx of traffic that’s gonna be here,” said Trooper Judd Jones, South Carolina Hwy Patrol.

“I don’t see it yet, any changes in traffic but I think with the closer we come to Monday I expect lots of people coming,” said Dagmara Slaughter, From Houston, Texas.

Trooper Jones also shares some advice from previous experience for drivers who aren’t aware of or fond of the Solar Eclipse.

“You know it’s gonna be a lot of cars out there just prepared for that. Just knows it’s gonna be out there and have the patience to deal with it,” said Trooper Judd Jones, South Carolina Hwy Patrol.

Websites:

http://www.scdps.gov/

http://www.511sc.org/

The apps:

DOT 511

INRIX

WAZE

Google Maps