Swinney says Bryant likely to open as Clemson quarterback

By Published:
Dabo Swinney
during a pizza party celebrating Selection Sunday at Memorial Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Rainier Ehrhardt)

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) – Clemson coach Dabo Swinney says junior Kelly Bryant will likely start at quarterback in the national champion’s season opener against Kent State on Sept. 2.

Bryant has competed with freshmen Zerrick Cooper and Hunter Johnson for the starting spot held by All-American Deshaun Watson the past three seasons.

Swinney said Wednesday that Bryant has made good decisions and played well throughout camp. As long as Bryant does not go backward the next couple of weeks, he’ll open the season as starter against the Golden Flashes at Death Valley.

Bryant was third string behind Watson and Nick Schussler the past two seasons. Bryant is 13 of 22 for 75 yards while rushing for 178 yards in 12 career games.

